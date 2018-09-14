Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Volkswagen is ending production of its iconic Beetle next summer after an almost 80-year run.

The German carmaker says it will stop building it next year at a factory in Mexico, the last plant in the word to make the bug-shaped vehicle.

The loss of the classic car after three generations has some Beetle lovers heartbroken.

“Losing the Beetle in production makes me feel like I lose a little bit of myself,” said Beetle enthusiast Marcel Horn.

The original VW Beetle was created in 1938 on Adolf Hitler’s orders. He wanted a cheap, reliable people’s car. The curvy-topped sedan went on to become one of the biggest-selling foreign made cars in the U.S.

In the 60’s, it proved popular with hippies and found further fame in the Disney film ‘The Love Bug’, featuring a talking Beetle named Herbie.

The car has seen changes over the years with new modern designs replacing the iconic version.

VW sold more than 15-thousand Beetle models in the U.S. last year, down more than 3-percent. Experts say sales are slowing as consumers move toward SUV’s.

Volkswagen has no immediate plans to revive the Beetle again, but the company wouldn’t rule it out.

“I would say ‘never say never,'” VW of America CEO Hinrich Woebcken said in a statement.

The company plans to roll out an electric version of the old Bus in 2022 called the I.D. Buzz.