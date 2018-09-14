Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell was a once in a generation musical talent. The Miami native began his music career by DJing house parties in Liberty City and ended up bringing 2 Live Crew to the world. Uncle Luke’s second act has been even more impressive.

Campbell created the Liberty City Warriors football program, which provides young kids in the Liberty City section of Miami with an opportunity to focus on athletics and academics. Uncle Luke recently stopped by the CBS Local Studios in New York to talk about a new docu-series called “Warriors Of Liberty City”, which tells the story of kids and families involved with the football program.

“I wanted to show a different side of Liberty City,” Campbell told CBS Local. “In this docu-series, we do something that’s never been done before. You are a fly on the wall and you get to see black men providing for their families and giving back. You’ll see African-American women giving back and a whole community coming together.”

Campbell’s program has produced several NFL products such as former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman and New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. It is still surreal for Uncle Luke.

“When you are riding through Liberty City, you’ll see guys like Mr. Ed. Mr. Ed is the father of Levonte David, who is the linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I remember when Levonte was a little kid in the program. I remember Duke Johnson’s mom bringing her son to the park. It’s just amazing to see where all of these guys are at right now. ”

The six part docu-series premieres on Starz on Sunday night at 8pm. The series is executive produced by 3x NBA champion LeBron James and the head of Uninterrupted Maverick Carter. Campbell got to know James and Carter while LeBron was playing for the Miami Heat a few years ago.

“LeBron and those guys were somewhat familiar with the program since they were in Miami at the time,” said Campbell. “At the height of my music career, I never promoted the program. It was never about a photo op for me because I was one of these kids. I wanted this to happen organically and it took a long time for this to be exposed to the world.”

While people like Snoop Dogg have started their own youth football programs, Uncle Luke believes people need to know specifically about the kids and the families of his Liberty City program.

“When I talk to Snoop, he tells me that I inspired him to do his program. This docu-series isnt’ glossy and show a real serious part of life and what people have to go through on a daily basis. You’ll see how invested the parents are in kids and the kids are invested in the game. Some of it is sad because some of the parents are looking at the kids as their way out and some of the kids have the pressure of being able to provide for their parents. When people see this, it’ll be deeper than what it actually is.”