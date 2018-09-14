Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – President Donald Trump is preparing to travel to areas affected by Hurricane Florence next week.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump will travel to the region “early to middle of next week.”

She adds his trip will take place “once it is determined his travel will not disrupt any rescue or recovery efforts.”

PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence From Space

Aides say Trump has been monitoring the massive storm from the White House, and he has taken to Twitter to encourage those in its path to listen to their local authorities for how best to remain safe.

TRACK HURRICANE FLORENCE HERE

The storm, blamed for at least three fatalities, has inundated parts of the Carolina coast with heavy rain and high winds.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)