MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been said that all good things must come to an end.

This weekend will be your last chance to see the Umbrella Sky art installation in Coral Gables.

The umbrellas will come down on Monday, September 17th to make way for a new installation, this winter.

More than 700 umbrellas make up the installation above the Giralda Plaza.

Umbrella Sky has been featured in places such as Paris, Lisbon, and Madrid. Coral Gables is the third city in the US to welcome this world-famous installation.

More than 1 million people have visited the art project to date.

On Friday, a photographer is there to help people who want to take their pictures under the umbrellas before they are gone for good.

If you want a keepsake, there’s good news.

The Coral Gables Community Foundation is pre-selling the umbrellas for $25, which will come with an authenticity stamp. Proceeds from the sale of the umbrellas will go to the Community Arts Endowment fund at the Foundation to fund future public art projects.

Umbrella Sky is the creation of Portuguese Company, Sextafeira, which means Friday in Portuguese.