MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Isaac lost some of its oomph overnight and has been downgraded to a tropical depression.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 190 miles south-southwest of St. Croix. It was moving to the west at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

On the forecast track, Isaac will move over the eastern and central Caribbean Sea during the next few days.

Isaac is forecast to gradually weaken over the next few days and could degenerate into a tropical wave at any time.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Isaac is expected to produce up to 3 inches of rain, with isolated amounts up to 5 inches, across the northern Windward Islands into the Leeward Islands and southeastern Puerto Rico. Totals of 1 to 2 inches with maximum amounts of 3 inches are possible across the remainder of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic, and Haiti. This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash flooding.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Florence is lashing the coast of North Carolina.

