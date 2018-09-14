Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON (CBSMiami/CNN) – Hurricane Florence is slowly making its way over the Carolina coast.

Making landfall Friday morning around 7 a.m. near Wrightsville Beach, Florence has reared its ugly head.

Ninety mile per hour winds toppled canopies, snapped tree branches, and sent debris flying. Wilmington’s airport recorded a 92-mph wind gust Friday morning — the fastest measured since Hurricane Donna hit the city in 1960.

Coastal and river communities on the north side of Florence are getting the worst of the flooding as the hurricane swirls onto land pushing a life-threatening storm surge.

“Up to 40 inches of rain, and storm surges pushing water inland and not allowing rivers to drain, will produce catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding,” said Ken Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center. “You’re going to have flooding miles and miles inland.”

Storm surge soaked the town of Belhaven, North Carolina in ten feet of water. In Morehead City, Florence damaged buildings and stacked debris in the parking lot.

In New Bern, more than 200 people needed to be rescued. New Bern sits between the Neuse River and Trent River, both of which rose above their banks.

New Bern resident Peggy Perry said CNN she and three relatives were trapped inside her home early Friday.

“In a matter of seconds, my house was flooded up to the waist, and now it is to the chest,” she said. “We are stuck in the attic.”

“We have been up here for like three or four hours,” Perry added, “and there’s no windows up here in the attic, so I put a light in the window so they would know someone’s here.”

City officials said help is on the way.

“We are continuing to do rescues throughout the community. People all night long have been in attics and roofs, asking for help. And with the resources we had, we got them out, we are calling for more resources,” said Sabrina Bengel, an alderman in New Bern. “As soon as the winds die down, we can get additional resources. We’re bringing them in, to try and get as many people rescued as we can. This has been an undaunting task for our city officials.”

Forecasters say that catastrophic freshwater flooding is expected over portions of the Carolinas.

More than 415-thousand homes and businesses were without power Friday morning according to poweroutage.us, which tracks the nation’s electrical grid.

“Our power just went out, instantly. We weren’t expecting it, it was way early, we were trying to charge our things for the storm to come and it already went out,” said Wilmington resident Michelle Morawski.

Officials say millions of people may be left without electricity and it could be weeks before it’s all fully restored.

Another major concern is flooding that is expected to wreak havoc over the next few days.

“Surviving this storm will be a test of endurance, teamwork, common sense, and patience,” said North Carolina Roy Cooper.

More than a million and a half people were ordered to evacuate and now many are wondering what will be left when they return.

“We’re concerned. We don’t know what we’re going to go back to, you know what I mean,” said Shallotte, North Carolina resident Aldridge Reed who fled to Jacksonville.

Conditions are expected to worsen as the storm continues to work its way inland. Florence’s center may linger for another whole day along coastal North and South Carolina, punishing homes with crushing winds and floods and endangering those who’ve stayed behind.

North Carolina has already asked the White House to declare another federal state of emergency in anticipation of a long and difficult clean-up.

