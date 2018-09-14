Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An eight-year-old boy who fell to his death from the 12th floor of a luxury condo in Aventura was in South Florida visiting relatives.

Aventura police said Justin Fernandes-Pedra and his family were visiting from Aruba and getting ready to go to Walt Disney World.

The tragic accident happened Thursday afternoon at the Echo building off NE 188th Street.

The boy was reportedly playing hide and seek with this brother and made his way up to the 12th floor, which is also the roof of the condo, before taking a fall.

Fernandes-Pedra was flown to Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital but did not make it.

“It just makes me really sad. I have a nine-year-old boy, a six-year-old daughter, and a three-year-old daughter and just seeing that, it’s very painful,” said Michael Manur.

The community will hold a candlelight vigil Sunday night at Peace Park.