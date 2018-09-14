Weather AlertTracking Florence
Filed Under:Aventura, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An eight-year-old boy who fell to his death from the 12th floor of a luxury condo in Aventura was in South Florida visiting relatives.

Aventura police said Justin Fernandes-Pedra and his family were visiting from Aruba and getting ready to go to Walt Disney World.

The tragic accident happened Thursday afternoon at the Echo building off NE 188th Street.

The boy was reportedly playing hide and seek with this brother and made his way up to the 12th floor, which is also the roof of the condo, before taking a fall.

Fernandes-Pedra was flown to Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital but did not make it.

“It just makes me really sad. I have a nine-year-old boy, a six-year-old daughter, and a three-year-old daughter and just seeing that, it’s very painful,” said Michael Manur.

The community will hold a candlelight vigil Sunday night at Peace Park.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s