Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teacher accused of shooting a teen in North Miami has made his first court appearance.

Frantz Noel, 47, is facing a number of charges including attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The shooting happened Wednesday when Noel went to his home off Northwest 121st Street around lunchtime. He heard noise in the backyard and immediately reached for his gun. He then called a friend and asked him to come over.

Once his friend arrived Noel decided to take matters into his own hands and confronted the two kids who were hanging out in his neighbor’s yard, the home was vacant home and for sale.

According to police, Noel got angry and things escalated.

“He accused them of stealing his bicycle and that’s when the confrontation ensued. And then from there, he shot one of the children,” North Miami Beach Officer Natalie Buissereth explained.

The 16-year-old, who was shot in the chest, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Noel has been with the Miami-Dade school system for nearly 20 years and has no history of problems. Miami-Dade Public Schools is now taking steps to terminate Noel.