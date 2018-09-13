Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) — Explore the tastes and aromas of India at Royal India off Griffin Road in Dania Beach, a favorite of loyal customers for 37 years.

Owner Robert Solomon had one goal in mind when he opened up all those years ago, and that was to show off the flavors of his country.

“When I started I didn’t have any customers. They thought curry meant something spicy. Curry means a sauce. We add sauces and spices. You can have it mild or extra hot,” Solomon explained.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked him what’s the best thing about doing business for 27 years in South Florida.

“The best thing is repeat customers. I’ve seen the kids coming in strollers and now they’re coming in with boyfriends and girlfriends. I love my customers,” He said.

Robert wanted his customers to feel as though they’ve entered a traditional Indian home, complete with royalty on the walls. Back in the kitchen, these Indian born chefs have been there almost from the beginning. Unlike some of the trendier Indian restaurants in town, Royal India is old school, serving up classic dishes from mostly the Bombay region.

“What would you say is key thing that’s unique thing about Indian food,” asked Petrillo.

“Indian food is good for you. We have a lot of ingredients like turmeric and coriander powder that are all healthy,” he explained.

Both the tandoori chicken and the traditional nan bread are cooked in the classic tandoori oven.

Their tasting table is full as they dine on Chicken Korma, Lamb Curry, Sag Peneer and the Indian rice known as Basmati, and of course the nan bread.

They begin with the Chicken Korma. It’s white and dark meat chicken with almonds, cashews, garlic and ginger.

“It’s really special. I was wimpy and said I wanted it mild. You say you can have spices on all levels so the viewers can know that it’s all levels of heat. I love it like this. This sauce is amazing,” said Petrillo.

The Lamb Curry is delicately spiced and paired with a sweet Moscato wine. The basmati rice is delicate and tasty.

A classic Indian side dish called Sag Peneer.

It’s made with fresh homemade cheese cubes in a spicy spinach puree.

Royal India, where tradition meets authenticity in the heart of Dania Beach.

Royal India is open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner.

It’s located at 3801 Griffin Road.