WESLEY CHAPEL (CBSMiami/AP) — Every parent cringes when a school bus is involved in any kind of accident.

Authorities say everyone is safe after a school bus was involved in a crash with a dump truck north of Tampa.

The crash happened Thursday morning as the bus was taking students to Quail Hollow Elementary School in Wesley Chapel.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the bus stopped at a stop sign before entering an intersection and colliding with a dump truck.

Five students and the driver were not injured.

No further details were immediately available.