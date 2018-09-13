Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Hurricane Florence bears down on the Carolina coastline, you may be breathing a sigh of relief that it is not coming to South Florida. At the same time, you may already be thinking about how you can help our neighbors to the north recover from this extremely powerful storm.

The best way to help our Carolina neighbors recover from Florence is monetary donations. It’s easy to store, works when it’s wet, and gets exactly what is needed. It also supports surrounding merchants.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors, first created in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew 26 years ago, is already receiving monetary donations for the long term relief, recovery and unmet needs of Hurricane Florence survivors.

Florence is a catastrophic flooding event which makes receiving, storing and distribution of goods extremely difficult.

Money is easy to ship, can get wet, and gets what is needed. The recovery and rebuilding process will be very long and after the water recedes, there will be opportunities to join the effort.

Here is the direct link to the website with all the information on how you can donate and help after the storm: www.neighbors4neighbors.org/hurricaneflorence