Weather AlertTracking Florence
Filed Under:Hurricane Helene, Hurricane Season, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Helene continues to weaken as it moves north over the eastern Atlantic.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 1170 southwest of the Azores.

Helene was moving to the north at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

A turn toward the north-northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected tonight followed by a turn to the northeast over the weekend.

Continued weakening is forecast over the next couple of days and Helene is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s