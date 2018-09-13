Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Helene continues to weaken as it moves north over the eastern Atlantic.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 1170 southwest of the Azores.

Helene was moving to the north at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

A turn toward the north-northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected tonight followed by a turn to the northeast over the weekend.

Continued weakening is forecast over the next couple of days and Helene is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.