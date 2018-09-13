Weather AlertTracking Florence
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – FIU Police has released an artist rendering of a suspect in a recent assault case.

Police say the students were assaulted at around 10 a.m. on Monday by a male suspect when they were walking on a trail that is often used by students and residents in an isolated part of campus.

fiu sketch background FIU Police Release Sketch Of Suspect In Assault On Two High School Students

FIU Police are asking for the public’s help in finding this individual, who is wanted for assaulting two high school students on the FIU campus. (Source: FIUPD)

The students, who attend Mast Academy High School, were at the university for a study group.

They were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The mother of one victim—-16-year-old James Critz—-told D’Oench that her son needed an M.R.I Tuesday and had a fractured skull and spine.

She said she hoped the suspect would be caught.

Those sentiments are shared by the mother of 15-year-old Isabela Perdomo, who was also rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

The hospital said her condition had stabilized by Tuesday morning.

Campus patrols have increased since the incident was reported.

Authorities are asking students and staff to stay vigilant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

