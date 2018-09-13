Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – An 87-year-old Tamarac woman who lost thousands of dollars to an accused unlicensed contractor is getting a double dose of good news.

On Thursday, a Pompano Beach company returned $7,750 dollars to Margaret Dorman and a Fort Lauderdale company has agreed to get her unfinished project completed.

On Wednesday CBS4 was there as Broward Sheriff Detectives took Naraj Sethi to jail.

Sethi was accused of taking $18,500 dollars cash and a BMW worth another $2500 from Dorman for impact windows that never materialized.

“I had given up because I didn’t know which way to turn,” said Dorman.

When she learned there was no order for windows, she contacted BSO and they set up surveillance in her Tamarac home to capture Sethi at work.

When Sethi faced a judge Thursday he was denied bond.

The judge pointed out he has three probation violations.

BNT out of Fort Lauderdale has agreed to order and install the impact windows for Dorman at a discount.

Sethi used to work as a salesman for BNT.

“She kept telling me she’s old. I told her you are experienced. We are gonna make it right,” said Tom Zeschke of BNT

BSO says Sethi has been arrested 18 times in Florida and twice in Virginia since 2000 on charges including contracting without a license and grand theft and is on probation after 4 convictions.