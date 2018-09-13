Weather AlertTracking Florence
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adam Gase, DeVante Parker, Josh Sitton, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, NFL, Ted Larsen

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Dolphins are hoping for another short injury report as they prepare for Week Two.

Left guard Josh Sitton was held out of his second consecutive Dolphins practice Thursday, casting doubt on his availability for this weekend’s game at the New York Jets.

Sitton has been out with a shoulder issue.

If Sitton cannot play, Ted Larsen would be the likely starter on Sunday for the Dolphins (1-0) against the Jets (1-0).

Larsen started eight games at left guard for the Dolphins last season.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker has been practicing this week, and coach Adam Gase indicated that Parker — who has been out with a broken finger on his right hand — should be able to go against the Jets.

Gase says, “He’s itching to play.”

Parker missed Miami’s Week 1 win over Tennessee because of the finger issue.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s