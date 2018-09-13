Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT. COLLINS, COLORADO (CBSMiami) — Hurricane Florence relief supplies will be coming in all shapes and sizes including emergency drinking water inside beer cans.

Anheuser-Busch is sending six truckloads – more than 300,000 cans – of emergency canned drinking water to local communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia in response to requests from local wholesalers and the American Red Cross to help communities recover from Hurricane Florence.

Anheuser-Busch will work with the American Red Cross, the South Carolina National Guard, and other local partners to distribute the water to those in need.