Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A car rams into a house leaving a gaping hole at 2960 NW 8th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

It was a chaotic scene that started this morning as neighbors ran outside to the sound of children, hysterical.

“We heard kids, they was screaming, oh my God, oh my God!” said Marie Tinor.

Tinor lives across the street, amid the screams she came out to find the back end of her own bumper in her driveway was smashed in, directly across the street a car was crashed into her neighbor’s house.

“I (sic) don’t saw blood but they hurt, some of them have big bumps on their head,” she said talking about the children who were inside.

5 kids, between the ages of 3 and 11 who were inside the vehicle smashed in the house were taken to the hospital, one of them an 8-year-old, was taken to Broward Health with head trauma, the others say rescuers had minor injuries.

Neighbors trying to piece together what happened tell CBS4 News that the woman behind the of the car car first backed out of her own driveway and into Tinor’s SUV across the street, then in a panic, accelerated slamming into her own house.