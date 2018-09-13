Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – Looking to try the best beer gardens in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top beer gardens in Fort Lauderdale, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. Riverside Market South

Topping the list is Riverside Market South. Located at 3218 SE Sixth Ave., the gastropub is the highest rated beer garden in Fort Lauderdale, boasting 4.5 stars out of 169 reviews on Yelp.

This family-owned business now has four outposts in the area and boasts over 650 available beers. Look for options like the hoppy Elysian Space Dust; the dark and malty Ballast Point High West porter; and a wheat hefeweizen by Schöfferhofer. Hungry? Grab a burger or sandwich to pair with your beverage. Riverside Market also offers home brew kits and other alcohol-inspired accessories. Check out the website for more information and a full list of offerings.

2. Rhythm & Vine

Next up is Flagler Heights’ Rhythm & Vine, situated at 401 NE Fifth Terrace. With four stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp, the music venue and beer garden has proven to be a local favorite.

This spot has both an outdoor beer garden with rotating food trucks and an inside bar area called The Den. According to the website, Rhythm & Vine aims “to deliver a memorable, fresh backyard party experience with a locally rooted just chill vibe,” and sports a “mix of vintage décor, thrift-store-chic furnishings, large picnic tables and thoughtful lighting.”

Look for handcrafted cocktails, craft beer and other libations. Beers on offer include the strong and hoppy Ballast Point Sculpin IPA and the light Kona Big Wave golden ale.

3. Township FTL

Downtown’s Township FTL, located at 219 S. Andrews Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the beer garden 4.5 stars out of 59 reviews.

This establishment combines a large variety of craft brews and signature cocktails with brunch, lunch and dinner fare. Beer options include lagers, IPAs, ales, ambers, porters and stouts. Hungry? Notable menu options include chicken wings, vegan tacos, tuna burgers and brats. Here’s the menu.