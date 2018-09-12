Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) – A second debate has been set in Florida’s nationally watched U.S. Senate contest, as Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson and Republican Gov. Rick Scott have agreed to an Oct. 16 debate hosted by CNN.

The cable network’s Wolf Blitzer is expected to moderate the event.

The candidates quickly attacked each other as a prelude to the debate.

“CNN debate in U.S. Senate race now set for Oct. 16,” Nelson tweeted from his campaign account Tuesday afternoon. “Scott will be forced before a national audience to answer for the poor job he’s done and how he’s enriched himself in public office.”

Scott replied a short time later from his campaign Twitter account: “Glad you finally accepted. We accepted this debate in June. Will you also accept the @wjxt4 debate in Jacksonville? We’re still waiting…”

Scott in recent weeks has tried to portray the Democrat as avoiding debates.

Late Monday, an Oct. 2 debate hosted by Telemundo was also announced by the two campaigns.

Telemundo’s hour-long event in Miami will be moderated by the station’s political reporter, Marilys Llanos, and WTVJ NBC 6 anchor Jackie Nespral.

Scott’s campaign has said it has agreed to a forum that would be held by the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute and Jacksonville TV station WJXT.

Nelson and Scott are running in the Nov. 6 general election, with the outcome of the race possibly helping decide control of the U.S. Senate.