Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Coral Gables is inviting everyone to check out the Umbrella Sky project before they bid farewell to “South Florida’s favorite summer photo backdrop.”

This will be the last weekend the umbrellas will be on display, the city announced.

The umbrellas will be taken down on Monday, September 17th.

The umbrellas will go on pre-sale for $25, complete with authenticity stamp. Proceeds will go to the Community Arts Endowment fund at the Foundation to fund future public art projects, the city announced.

Last weekend to see the Umbrella Sky Installation:

When: Friday, September 14th through Sunday, September 16th

Photographer onsite Friday, September 14th

Where: Giralda Plaza, 100 block of Giralda Avenue

Parking Garage 6 is located across from Giralda Plaza at 51 Aragon Avenue

Fun Facts about the project:

• Over 720 Umbrellas were installed above the plaza

• Coral Gables is the first city in South Florida and the third city in the U.S. to host the installation

• More than 1 million people have visited the art project to date

• Umbrella Sky is the creation of Portuguese Company, Sextafeira, which means Friday in Portuguese

For more information, click here.