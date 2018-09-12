Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami police are investigating the shooting of a teenager Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Northwest 121st Street.
A neighbor was home when he heard a noise coming from a vacant home next to his, according to authorities.
Police said the homeowner confronted two teenagers and an altercation between him and one of the teens led to the shooting.
A 16-year-old was shot in the chest and rushed to the Jackson Memorial Hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.
Police questioned the homeowner and the other teen.