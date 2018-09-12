Weather AlertTracking Florence
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami police are investigating the shooting of a teenager Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Northwest 121st Street.

A neighbor was home when he heard a noise coming from a vacant home next to his, according to authorities.

Police said the homeowner confronted two teenagers and an altercation between him and one of the teens led to the shooting.

A 16-year-old was shot in the chest and rushed to the Jackson Memorial Hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

Police questioned the homeowner and the other teen.

