Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Can you hear me now?

It’s something anyone with a cell phone has probably said at one point or another.

If your home is anything like mine, all too often, the answer is “No”! I can’t hear you!

Why?

Because cell phone service in some homes is pretty spotty at best. And a lot of us don’t have land lines anymore!

Today’s Lauren’s List has a few tips that could help you improve your cell connection while at home.

Remove your case – While cases are important in protecting your phone, they could be interfering with your antenna’s ability to maintain a signal – Try removing the case while at home, especially if the case is really thick. Portrait mode only – Some people talk on speaker phone and hold their phone in all different directions. For the best results, hold your phone straight up and down, so your hands aren’t inadvertently blocking the built in antenna. WiFi Calling – A recent study found 89 percent of American households with broadband connect via WiFi, so if your cell service is hit and miss, try switching over the WiFi calling. Major carriers such as AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint, support this capability. Get a Network Extender – Ultimately, this is what I had to do at my home, and it actually helps – when the extender is working properly. You can either purchase one from your cell phone carrier, or some companies, like Sprint, provide them for free if you apply for one.

Here are a few more tips for improving cell service in your home.

Do you lose cell phone signal at home?

Tell me on Facebook or Twitter.

If you have an idea for a future “Lauren’s List”, send it to lpastrana@cbs.com.