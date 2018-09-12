Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the far eastern Atlantic, Hurricane Helene continues to weaken.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 800 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It was moving to the north-northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

Helene is forecast to take a turn toward the north later today. A turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is likely by the end of the week.

Gradual weakening is forecast over the next couple of days and Helene is expected to become a tropical storm on Thursday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.