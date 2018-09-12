Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the race for Florida’s next Governor, Republican nominee Ron DeSantis took his campaign into the Everglades.

He addressed high profile environmental concerns, such as the toxic algae and sea level rise.

The visit to the everglades is an unofficial ritual for those running for statewide or national office.

DeSantis hopped on an airport on Wednesday and with media members in tow, and side-by-side with Broward County power broker Ron Bergeron, he took a good look at the river of grass.

It’s the second high profile campaign event held by DeSantis this week in South Florida.

He kicked off his campaign on Monday, touching base with reliable Republican Cuban exile voters, a must for his campaign.

Wednesday’s media event dovetailed with the release of DeSantis’ environmental platform, to position the candidate as environmentally friendly.

“I am not in the pew of the global warming leftist,” DeSantis said. “I am a Republican, I am a conservative.”

DeSantis took time to carefully explain his position of global warming.

“The sea rise may be because of human activity and the changing climate, maybe it is not, I do not know,” he said. “What I do know is I see the sea rising. I see the increase in flooding in South Florida. I think you would be a fool to not consider that is an issue we need to address.”

DeSantis also pledges to, if elected, issue an executive order reestablishing a task force to wrestle with the Florida red tide crisis.