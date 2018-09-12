Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The forecast track for Hurricane Florence has shifted a bit to the south as the very powerful storm makes its way toward the eastern US coastline.

At 8 a.m., the center of the Category 4 hurricane was about 530 miles southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. It was moving to the west-northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

Florence is forecast to keep moving in a west-northwest and northwest direction expected through Thursday. Florence is expected to slow down considerably by late Thursday into Friday, and move through early Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas today and approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina in the hurricane warning area on Thursday and Friday.

Strengthening is forecast through tonight.

While some weakening is expected on Thursday, Florence is forecast to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it nears the US coast.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

* North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* North of the North Carolina/Virginia border to Cape Charles Light Virginia

* Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort

RAINFALL

Florence is expected to produce heavy and excessive rainfall in the following areas…

Coastal North Carolina…20 to 30 inches, isolated 40 inches

South Carolina, western and northern North Carolina…5 to 10 inches, isolated 20 inches

Elsewhere in the Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic states…3 to 6 inches, isolated 12 inches

This rainfall would produce catastrophic flash flooding and significant river flooding.

WIND

Hurricane conditions are expected to reach the coast within the hurricane warning area on Friday. Winds are expected to first reach tropical storm strength on Thursday, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

STORM SURGE

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and

destructive waves.

SURF

Swells generated by Florence are affecting Bermuda and portions of the U.S. East Coast. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.