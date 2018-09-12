Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Two teens were arrested in Coral Gables on Tuesday after residents discovered their car being burglarized.

Police say at approximately 10:43 p.m. an officer on patrol on the 1600 block of Columbus Avenue was flagged down by two residents who said their car was broken into.

The officer observed three subjects inside a gray Toyota Sienna.

According to an incident report, two male subjects and one female subject ran away from the officer in different directions.

Shortly after, as police were setting up a perimeter, a resident of the neighborhood called authorities to report someone of the roof of their home.

After responding, officers found the two male subjects on the roof and took them into custody.

According to police, both subjects are juveniles with criminal pasts of burglary and criminal mischief.

One is 15 years old and the other is 14 years old. They have been charged with one count of burglary to an occupied structure and one count of burglary to an unoccupied conveyance.

Police are still looking for the female subject, who remains at large.