Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A woman leaving work at the Sawgrass Mills Mall was robbed at gunpoint and had her SUV stolen.

Last Sunday, Ana Groves left the mall just after 10 p.m. and was walking to her Nissan Rogue when she was approached from behind by teens. One had a gray and white t-shirt pulled up to cover his face, the other wore a black hat and a black hoodie.

Groves told the police the one in the black hoodie had a gun and pointed it at her when he demanded that she hand over her phone, watch, and purse.

She did as she was told.

The teen with the gun then handed it to his partner in crime so he could rummage through Groves’ purse. The second teen told Groves if she made a move toward the mall’s security office he would shoot her.

After dumping the contents of the purse out on the ground, the teen grabbed her purse and keys. Both teens then got into Groves’s SUV and drove off.

Groves said the thieves made off her iPhone X, an Apple iWatch, and her Coach wallet which had a couple of credit cards and her house key.

Police say Groves forgot her login information for her Apple account so they were not able to use the “Find my iPhone” feature to track it down.

In response to the robbery, Sawgrass Mills management issued the following statement.

“We are committed to providing a safe and secure shopping environment for our shoppers, retailers and employees. We have a number of proactive security measures in place, both seen and unseen, including maintaining a continuous security patrol of our property and parking lots.

We maintain a close working relationship with local law enforcement authorities to ensure that the appropriate security measures are being taken to help provide and maintain a safe environment at our property.”