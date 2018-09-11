Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police are asking for the public’s help with information leading to the arrest of two suspects who were caught on camera breaking into an occupied home and terrorizing its residents.

Police say the violent break-in took place at around 4:24 a.m. on Wednesday, August 29, at a residence located in the area of 12300 Blocks of Northwest 12th Court.

Surveillance video shows two men with faces covered storming into the residence, through an unlocked door, and quickly subduing the two occupants, a man, and a woman.

One of the suspects was armed with a handgun, according to police.

Video before the attack shows a woman and a man inside the home. The woman was awake, on her phone and the man was asleep on the couch.

Surveillance video footage shows as both victims are rushed by the suspects immediately after entering the dwelling.

The male victim was struck multiple times by one of the suspects during the robbery, police said.

The robbery suspects removed items of value from the home before both suspects exited the residence and fled, according to authorities.

Police say the woman was uninjured, while the man received minor injuries.

Multiple units responded to the scene, which included a Hallandale Beach K-9 Unit and a BSO Aviation Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 954-431-2200.