Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A number of solemn ceremonies were held across South Florida to commemorate the 17th anniversary of the terror attacks on 9/11, where nearly 3,000 lives were lost.

The 2001 September 11 attacks were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States. 2,996 people were killed during the attacks and another 6,000 injured.

In Miami, city leaders were at hand along with Miami Fire-Rescue and Miami Police during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at City Hall at 8:30 a.m.

The ceremony included an honor guard, invocation, alarm announcement and a moment of silence.

The ceremony ended with a benediction.

The University of Miami held its 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance Ceremony.

UM has hosted a memorial service every year since 2002. The ceremony allows the university community to reflect on the events that took place on September 11, 2001, the university announced.

This year, 2,996 American flags will be placed on the Foote Green, in honor of every life lost on 9/11. The event will be held at the University Center Rock Plaza at the Coral Gables campus.

The Hialeah Fire Department held a small ceremony at Hialeah Fire Station 1 at 9:30 a.m.

At Tropical Park, a short Ceremony of Remembrance was held at 9:30 a.m.

Miami Dade College hosted a National Day of Remembrance. Campuses scheduled several events starting at 9 a.m.:

“North Campus will join forces Student Government Association (SGA) and Student Life to honor ordinary citizens, Everyday Heroes, who selflessly helped evacuate and rescue others on that day. During a time where havoc and destruction erupted, many volunteered to help others during a time of great need. Keynote speakers include United States Coast Guard’s Vice-Commander of Flotilla 38, David M. Scott, and MDC North and InterAmerican Campuses’ President, Dr. Malou C. Harrison,” the college announced.

The college also said, “The North Campus is home to two steel artifacts from the World Trade Center recovered from the site and donated by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to MDC. One is mounted 10 feet high with a base that represents the Pentagon. The other includes three granite columns with each side reflecting the name of a place that was attacked on 9/11.”

The Hialeah Campus hosted a National Day of Remembrance event with guest speaker Emmanuel Louis, City of Hialeah Fire Dept. EMS Division Chief and MDC alumnus, the college announced.

The Kendall Campus Student Life will host a remembrance event with a flag display with represent those who lost their lives.

The Wolfson Campus will participate in the National Day of Service to commemorate the attacks on 9/11. Faculty and students will lead a presentation in the Chapman Center on the power of unity and community.

Students and staff will be given the opportunity to participate in the planting of over 100 new plants at the acclaimed Miami Culinary Institute garden. Student leaders will also lead a “Random Act of Kindness” activity, the college announced.

The center area of the InterAmerican Campus was to be transformed into a silence space with lights representing the historic twin-towers. “Faculty, staff and students to pen their thoughts on a reflective board,” the college said.

The West Campus will display red, white, and blue balloons with the names of the victims.

“Faculty, staff and students will personalize Heroes Cards to be sent to soldiers on deployment during the upcoming Holiday season. In addition, West Campus’ SGA will hold a Dialogue for Democracy and a Voter’s Registration drive,” the college announced.

The Homestead Campus will host a letter-writing for soldiers event from noon to 1 p.m, and books featuring the attacks will be on display at the Learning Commons.

The Medical Campus’ Student Life will show “102 Minutes That Changed America” in the Student Life lounge.

In Fort Lauderdale, Broward Sheriff Scott Israel held its Patriot Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Public Safety Building in Fort Lauderdale.

“As an agency, we vow not to forget the lives of the many innocent victims who perished that day, nor the efforts of the valiant police officers, firefighters and civilians who attempted to render aid,” Israel said. “Their sacrifice is forever etched in our hearts.”

Restaurant MISSION BBQ announced they would be giving free sandwiches to first responders in honor of September 11.

Miami Beach held its 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. The public was invited to a small and solemn ceremony. Mayor Dan Gelber, City Manager Jimmy L. Morales and members of the City Commission took the podium to honor the heroes of 9/11. The ceremony was held at Fire Station 2 in Miami Beach.

Coral Springs opened its ‘History Lesson in Heroism 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit’ to the public.

A wreath-laying memorial ceremony was also held.

“The 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit, which is housed in a 1,000 square foot trailer, is a tribute and educational tool that travels across the country. Students from middle and high schools in Coral Springs and Parkland will be visiting the exhibit during pre-arranged field trips during its two-day stay in the City,” Coral Springs officials announced.

The exhibit is open to the public on September 11 from 2-8 p.m. and September 12 from 4-8 p.m. Call this number for additional details: (954) 344-1131.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire and Safety Museum held a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and opened its museum to the public.