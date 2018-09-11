Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A traffic nightmare for commuters in Miami as US-1 was completely shut down following a car fire.

That car burst into flames after it was involved in a police chase. The driver, police say, is a suspect in a robbery.

Also catching on fire was a City of Miami Police vehicle, which could be seen from Chopper4 nose-to-nose with the suspect’s car.

“I saw like 30 cars going down US-1,” one witness told CBS4 News. “I was not sure what happened. I went to see what was going on.”

“I saw someone that was arrested,” another witness told CBS4 News. “I do not do assumptions. I saw and ambulance and fire rescue take off.”

One police officer was transported to a local hospital but they were seen alert and talking before leaving the scene.