TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) – Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson and Republican Gov. Rick Scott will square off Oct. 2 in a debate hosted by Telemundo, the campaigns announced.

Both candidates have a little more than a month before their showdown for a U.S. Senate seat in November.

The hour-long event in Miami will be moderated by Telemundo 51 political reporter Marilys Llanos and WTVJ NBC 6 anchor Jackie Nespral.

The debate will be broadcast on Telemundo stations in Miami, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

Nelson’s campaign said it is reviewing other possible candidate forums, including one that would be hosted by CNN in mid-October.

Scott’s campaign has said it has agreed to forums that would be held by CNN and by the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute and Jacksonville TV station WJXT.

Nelson and Scott are running in the Nov. 6 general election, with the outcome of the race possibly helping decide control of the U.S. Senate.