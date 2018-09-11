Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters battled a blaze at a Miami Gardens church Tuesday afternoon.

The three-alarm fire was at Greater New Bethel Baptist Church, located in the 17000 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue.

The call came about the fire came in at around 2:30 p.m., according to authorities.

They said the fire started in the roof.

Apparently, roofers were working at the time when it broke out. They alerted a child care facility in the church to evacuate.

Images from CBS News Chopper4 showed heavy smoke billowing through the top of the structure as fire engines poured hundreds of gallons of water into the building.

“Walking up seeing the flame my heart was racing a little bit. But I know they have a good system and they put everyone in the back room away from everything. So everyone is safe,” Mark Neptune, an area resident said.

No injuries were reported, as fire crews were being cycled to continue to battle the blaze.

This is a developing story.