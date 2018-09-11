Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Isaac remains a strong tropical storm as it continues its westward trek over the central tropical Atlantic.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 880 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It was moving to the west at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

On the forecast track, Isaac should move across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Thursday. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days, but Isaac is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for this storm

Isaac is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with isolated amounts near 6 inches across the Leeward Islands late this week, with 1 to 2 inches anticipated across the Windward Islands.