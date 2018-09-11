Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Hurricane Florence makes its way west, hurricane and storm surge watches have been issued for portions of the North Carolina and South Carolina coastlines.

At 5 a.m., the center of the Category 4 hurricane was about 975 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. Florence was moving to the west-northwest at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

The National Hurricane Center says Florence will continue to move to the west-northwest with a slight increase in forward speed over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas through

Wednesday, and approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina on Thursday.

Some strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday night.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Edisto Beach South Carolina to the North Carolina-Virginia border

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* Edisto Beach South Carolina to the North Carolina-Virginia border

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

Hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area by late Thursday or Thursday night, with tropical storm conditions possible by Thursday morning.

Florence is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 15 to 20 inches with isolated maxima to 30 inches near Florence’s track over portions of North Carolina, Virginia, and northern South Carolina through Saturday. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash flooding.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and

destructive waves.