Home Show Management Corp., producers of the Miami and Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Shows wrapped up a highly successful Miami Home Show at a new location, Mana Wynwood Convention Center.

“Wynwood is essentially now the epicenter of culture, art, diversity, design, everything that our show stands for,” commented Adam Kayce, Vice President and Show Director for Home Show Management Corp.

The Labor Day Weekend Show began with a Proclamation and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Mayor Francis Suarez, City of Miami along with City Commissioners, and representatives of Wynwood Business Improvement District, Mana Miami, Home Show Management, Ygrene, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, City of Miami Police Department.

With over 150,000 square feet to navigate, show attendees were able to find the latest trends in residential and commercial design and improvement including everything from furniture, fine art and décor to impact windows, home security, flooring, landscaping and kitchen and bathroom companies.

Among the hundreds of exhibitors to visit, the wide array of selection included: Iberia Tiles, Yamini Kitchens and More, Velum Design, Furnitureland South, American Storm Protection (featuring SIW Impact Windows and Doors), Ygrene, Sectis Design, Turf Tech Pros, Door Factory, SobreMesa, LBU Lighting, Tesla, Igui Pools, Ashmandy Kitchen, Architronics, Paradise Grilling Systems, GrassCorp, Mattress Firm, All Florida Pool & Spa Center, Wright’s Impact Window and Door, Bath Crest of South Florida, Kingdom Air Conditioning, Cutler Bay Solar Solutions, Pro-Form Roofing, Tuff Shed, My Hibachi B.B.Q. and Combs Designs Co.

With a focus on art, design and décor, weekend seminars for both homeowners and industry professionals were also offered including: Living in Art: Decorating Through Self-Expression, presented by John Gidding of TLC’s “Trading Spaces” and HGTV’s “Curb Appeal”; Designing South Florida: Wynwood + Interior Design, a panel discussion focused on design and development in Wynwood; and One-Day Room Makeovers: How to Get the Designer Look for Less with Martin Amado, TV personality, interior designer and published author.

Guests could also sit down and discuss décor with the Show’s featured Interior Designers who each created a room vignette dedicated to local TV news journalists.

Home Show Management is preparing for the Broward edition of the Home Design and Remodeling Show. The Fort Lauderdale Home Show will take place November 16-18th at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center. The featured presenter is Linda Phan, Creative Director at Scott Brothers Entertainment and has appeared in television series Property Brothers at Home, Buying and Selling, and multiple DIY and crafting episodes on HGTV and TLC. Phan will present, “Table Talk” and “The Wishing Wreath.”

There will be a wide variety of lifestyle seminars, family day and designer rooms vignettes created by: Martha Antonini, Francy Arria, Viviana Galetto and Special Spaces, and Perla Lichi.

For more information, visit www.homeshows.net and follow on social media @FLHomeShows #FLHomeShows. Guests can enjoy a $3.00 off full price admission if tickets are purchased online by Thursday, November 15th.

Above content provided by the Home Design and Remodeling Show.