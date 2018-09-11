Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – After a nine-hour drive from Beaufort, South Carolina, more than three dozens animals arrive at the Humane Society of Broward County Tuesday night seeking shelter from Hurricane Florence and hoping to find their forever homes.

The Humane Society of Broward County says Beaufort Animal Services reached out Tuesday morning seeking help and thankfully they had the space to accommodate.

“We had a great adoption weekend this past weekend. We had over 60 adoptions so we had cleared out just by fate a lot of space in our building which really allowed us to just say yes when we got the phone call,” Humane Society of Broward County Senior Vice President of Operations Mary Steffen.

Two workers made the 500-mile trek with 20 cats, 16 dogs and a bunny aboard.

“Everybody did fairly well. Nobody really cried or made too much noise so they were very calm,” said Beaufort County Animal Control worker Jennifer Holstein.

Earlier in the day, 15 dogs arrived from Puerto Rico seeking shelter from another storm — Tropical Storm Isaac.

These animals, along with the South Carolina arrivals, are getting some R&R following their long journey.

“We’re going to let them just relax for the evening and we’ll look at them tomorrow and those that are in good spirts we’ll probably move on to the adoption floor,” said Steffen.

The animals will get to rest but the workers from Beaufort Animal Services have a lot more work ahead.

“We’re going to drive back home because we still have more animals to get out. Hopefully the hurricane hasn’t shifted so we’ll find all that out when we get back home,” said Holstein.

The Humane Society of Broward County hopes to have some of the animals that arrived today ready for adoption as early as Wednesday morning.