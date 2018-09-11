Tracking The Tropics
CLEARWATER (CBSMiami/AP) — You never know what could be lurking beneath the water surface, especially in Florida.

Police say an alligator bit a man who went into a lake to retrieve a flying disc.

News outlets report the around 11-foot alligator bit 35-year-old Richard Peel on Monday.

Clearwater police say the man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Peel had been playing disc golf at Cliff Stephens Park when he went to grab the disc from the lake.

The alligator attacked him, but witnesses fought it off and pulled him out.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Ashley Tyer says the alligator was positively identified and pulled out of the lake.

She says another alligator was removed as a precaution.

Tyler says many people fish at the lake, so they are going to be monitoring.

