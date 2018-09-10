Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Two people were detained by police Monday afternoon after allegedly walking around with a rifle in Miami Gardens.

At around 2 p.m., Miami Gardens police tweeted: “Officers prevented a tragedy by taking a rifle off the streets. Calls came in that subjects were walking around w/ a rifle near 17500 block of NW 12th Ave. Units responded, and K9 officers detained two suspects.”

Earlier in the day, while canvassing the area, officers were alerted that the males were seen going into a house at NW 11 Avenue and Northwest 178 Terrace, according to Miami Gardens police.