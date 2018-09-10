Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Big congrats go out to Florida International University.

For the first time in the school’s history, FIU has been ranked as one of the top 100 public universities in the country, by U.S. News & World Report. The ranking represents a 22 spot improvement among public universities.

The new ranking comes on the heels of FIU placing number two among public universities in the state, according to the Florida Board of Governor’s performance metrics.

“This rise in rankings reflects the hard work of our faculty and staff, and the determination of our students to excel,” said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg in a statement.

Among all universities, public and private, FIU also ranked 187th overall in U.S. News and World Report’s rankings.