Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – In order to focus on the governor’s race, U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis has resigned from his seat in Congress.

Desantis, who defeated state agriculture commission Adam Putnam in the GOP gubernatorial primary, is running against Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum.

In his resignation letter to Speaker Paul Ryan, he said he did not want to continue getting a salary because he will “likely miss the vast majority of our remaining session days,” according to Politico.

The resignation was retroactive and effective Sept. 1, his campaign said.