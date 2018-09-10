Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A rabies alert has been issued for the Kendall area after two more raccoons have tested positive for rabies.

The alert was issued by the Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department and the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County.

Rabies affects the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans.

The current rabies alert for the area will be extended for another 60 days, authorities announced Monday.

The boundaries affected are as follows:

SW 152 St. to the north.

SW 187 St. to the south.

SW 117 Ave. to the east.

SW 137 Ave. to the west.

Authorities say all domestic pets should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly with raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.

Health authorities warn the only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization.