MARGATE (CBSMiami) – Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing Margate man.

Clinton Earl Wilson, 67, was last seen Saturday morning at NW 18th Street and 68th Avenue.

Wilson, who’s about six feet tall, was last seen wearing a gray button down shirt, long black pants, and possibly a tan boonie hat.

Anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he is, is urged to call the police at (954) 972-7111.