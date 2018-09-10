Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Helene is expected to restrengthen Monday as it moves west-northwest over the eastern Atlantic.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was located about 305 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. It was moving to the west-northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

Helene is forecast to keep on a west-northwest path for another couple of days. A turn to the northwest is forecast to occur on Wednesday.

Helene’s expected to gain strength today and Tuesday. Afterward, weakening is forecast to commence Wednesday morning.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.