MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Florence is getting stronger and moving faster as it heads towards the US Atlantic seaboard.

At 5 a.m., the center of the Category 2 hurricane was about 625 miles southeast of Bermuda. It was moving to the west-northwest at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

Rapid strengthening is forecast and Florence is forecast to become a major Category 3 hurricane this morning and is expected to remain an extremely

dangerous major hurricane through Thursday.

Florence is forecast to continue on a west-northwestward path and increase in speed over the next couple of days. A turn toward the northwest is forecast to occur Wednesday night or Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday, and approach the southeastern US coast on Thursday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Swells generated by Florence are affecting Bermuda and portions of the US East Coast. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.