MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of several high-profile races this election year is the one for U.S. House District 27 in South Florida.

That’s the seat being vacated by Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

Democrats think they have a very good shot at turning that seat blue, and their pinning their hopes on a well-established figure in the party, and in South Florida; Donna Shalala.

She is running against Republican Maria Elvira Salazar, who has bragged about the economy improving and credits President Donald Trump’s policies.

“You can’t argue that [the economy is strong] but it really started with President Obama,” Shalala said. “If she wants to talk about the economy, let me talk about the economic impact I had on this community because I created 5,000 new jobs at the University of Miami. Good jobs that had a six billion dollar impact on the economy in Miami. That’s the kind of economic development I want to talk about.”

Shalala also discussed health care and the sale of environmentally sensitive land in South Miami.

