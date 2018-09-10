Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man they say stole a BSO Fire Rescue ambulance on Sunday afternoon.

BSO said they responded to a stolen vehicle call in progress in the area of North Broward Medical Center, in the 200 block of East Sample Road, in Deerfield Beach, at around 6:30 p.m.

The ambulance was eventually located in the 5700 block of North Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, after the GPS inside the stolen vehicle was activated, according to authorities.

BSO said a traffic stop was conducted and the suspect, who was identified as Michael Paul, 28, was taken into custody without incident.

Paul told detectives, while in custody, that he had just been released from the hospital and he “needed a car” to get home.

He faces a number of charges including, Vehicle Theft and Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle.

Paul was taken to Broward’s Main Jail.