WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Famed Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward’s new book about the Trump administration will be released Tuesday.

In an interview with CBS News, Woodward said he took cues from his earlier days, investigating President Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal, to cultivate sources and learn what was happening inside the Trump White House for his new book titled “Fear.”

“In one case, I called someone at 11 at night, saying ‘I”d like to talk, yeah yeah yeah we’ll get to it (was the reply), I said ‘now’, he said ‘Now? It’s 11,’ I said ‘I’m four minutes away’,” recalled Woodward.

The resulting work – Published by Simon and Schuster, a division of CBS – exposes turmoil within the administration, with current and former White House aides referring to President Trump as an “idiot” and a “liar.”

The book received what appeared to be a confirmation last week when the New York Times published an anonymous op-ed written by a senior White House official. Among the claims in the articles was that cabinet secretaries once considered using the 25th amendment to remove Trump.

Monday morning, Trump took to Twitter to slam the book.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>The Woodward book is a Joke – just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources. Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction. Dems can’t stand losing. I’ll write the real book!</p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href=”https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1039111866956566528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 10, 2018</a></blockquote>

Woodward said he tried multiple times to interview Trump for the book, but was rejected. In a recorded phone call released by the Washington Post, Trump tells Woodward he never received an interview request, and he would’ve liked to have spoken to him.