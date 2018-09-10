Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – A Boca Raton man was caught on camera prowling around his neighbor’s front door, armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

That man has been arrested but the homeowner who watched helplessly as his family hid in fear says he’s not happy with the how the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office handled the threat.

Tom D’Errico captured this frightening house-call on his doorbell’s security camera.

“I believe mistakes were made that night,” he said.

Tom was in California on business, but watched the situation unfold on the screen of his phone, while his wife and children hid inside the house.

The man staggering around at the front door is armed with a semi-automatic rifle and he was wearing a ballistic vest.

The odd behavior, time of day (it was after 11 p.m.) and sight of the weapon was good reason not to answer the door.

Instead, Tom’s loved ones hid and dialed 911.

“Not being home, not being able to do anything, I felt like I was in the movie ‘Taken’ to be honest with you,” he said.

Deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrived some time later, but Tom says 20 minutes is not acceptable when a guy with a gun is on your property and women and children are cowering in a corner.

“You don’t know what this man is going to do, it’s not normal to have a man at the doorstep with an AR-15 and a bulletproof vest at 11 o’clock at night,” he said. “I thought that would be a priority and to make sure all units are called.”

The suspect in this case is Tom’s neighbor Kevin Flaherty.

He’s charged with aggravated assault with a firearm but PBSO didn’t arrest him until the next day.

Tom wants to know why he wasn’t cuffed and hauled away immediately after the incident.

The sheriff’s office says this doesn’t constitute a direct threat and that there didn’t appear to be imminent danger.

PBSO says deputies assessed and responded appropriately.

Deputies have seized Flaherty’s guns and he’s been ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation.

“This situation wasn’t dissolved until the next day when they arrested him,” Tom said.

According to the arrest report, the teen who called 911 told investigators Flaherty has threatened his family before.

The teen believes Flaherty came to his house to kill them because they let Flaherty’s daughter, who was scared of her father, stay with them.