MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Helene is expected to strengthen into a Hurricane sometime Sunday.

At 11 a.m. Helene was located about 120 miles to the south-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

Helene is moving toward the west near 13 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through today.

A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast to occur by Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Helene is expected to become a hurricane later today.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* The Cabo Verde islands of Santiago, Fogo, and Brava

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* The Cabo Verde islands of Santiago, Fogo, and Brava

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within portions of the warning area today. Hurricane conditions are also possible in the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands today.

RAINFALL: Helene is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches over the southern Cabo Verde Islands through today, with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash floods.