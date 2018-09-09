Tracking The Tropics
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents in South Miami are on alert for rabies.

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a fourth and fifth raccoon found in Miami-Dade County have tested positive for rabies.

These last two animals were found in the same Kendall neighborhood.

As a result, the rabies alert in Miami-Dade will continue for another 60 days in the following areas:

Southwest 152nd Street to the south, Southwest 187th Street to the north, Southwest 117th Avenue to the west and Southwest 137th Avenue to the east.

Residents are also being warned to vaccinate all domestic pets.

 

